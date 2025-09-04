Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi shine in first look at ‘Wuthering Heights’

The first look at Wuthering Heights has arrived, with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi leading Emerald Fennell’s bold new adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic. The film is set for a global theatrical release on February 13, 2026.

Robbie takes on the role of Cathy, with Elordi as Heathcliff. The cast also features Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton, and Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton. Rising actors Owen Cooper, Charlotte Mellington, and Vy Nguyen join as younger versions of Heathcliff, Catherine, and Nelly — all making their feature debuts.

The teaser offers a glimpse of the fiery romance between Robbie and Elordi, including a shot of Robbie in a wedding dress.

Behind the scenes, the project drew industry buzz when streaming giants fought for rights. Netflix reportedly offered $150 million, but producers chose Warner Bros’ $80 million bid. The film is financed by MRC, produced by Robbie’s LuckyChap, and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures.

Fennell, fresh off Saltburn and Promising Young Woman, returns with another dark, ambitious story. This marks her second collaboration with MRC and LuckyChap following Saltburn, and her third with LuckyChap overall.