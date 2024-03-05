Jamnagar witnessed the extravagant pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, attended by Bollywood celebrities and global figures like Ivanka Trump. However, the opulence faced criticism from former VJ Maria Goretti, who expressed dismay over the use of an elephant as a prop at the event.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Maria Goretti condemned the treatment of animals, describing the image of Ivanka Trump standing next to a decorated elephant as 'appalling.' She specifically voiced concern for animals that are rescued and rehabilitated, stating that it was heartbreaking to witness the elephant being treated as a mere prop amid noise and crowds.

The pre-wedding festivities spanned three days and featured a star-studded guest list of around 2,000 people, including global personalities and renowned Bollywood stars. Performances by Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, Diljit Dosanjh, and illusionist David Blaine added to the grandeur of the celebrations.

Maria Goretti's criticism adds a perspective on the ethical treatment of animals in such extravagant events raising questions about the impact of opulent celebrations on the well-being of creatures involved.

The Ambani celebrations included themed events like 'An Evening in Everland,' 'A Walk on the Wildside' set in the Ambanis' animal rescue center Vantara, and a Maha Aarti. The decor themes were inspired by India, showcasing intricate artistry and grandeur.

The event not only attracted attention for its glamour but also sparked a conversation on responsible event planning and the treatment of animals in such high-profile gatherings.