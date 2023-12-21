Singer Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have parted ways after a relationship spanning seven years. As per a source who exclusively informed Page Six, the considerable 14-year age difference between the couple appears to be the cause for their separation.

Bryan, aged 40, had different life aspirations compared to 54-year-old Mariah Carey. Bryan Tanaka, who does not have any children of his own, was in a relationship with Mariah Carey who has twins, Moroccan and Monroe, from her previous marriage with Nick Cannon.

The source quoted Bryan's desire to start a family, which was not in line with Mariah's current life goals. Speculations were raised about their relationship when Mariah, known for her song 'Fantasy', expressed to 'People' about having a difficult year and not having the best Christmas last year.

Further adding to the speculations was Mariah's solo trip to Aspen and Bryan's absence from Carey’s 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour which commenced in November at the Yaamava Resort & Casino in Highland, California.

Fans have expressed their disappointment in X. One fan wrote, "It's unfortunate to hear about Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka’s breakup. Age differences and differing priorities can pose challenges in relationships (sic)."