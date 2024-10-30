"She Will Be Loved" echoes through the hearts of millions of Indian fans as Grammy-winning pop-rock sensation Maroon 5 announces their first-ever Indian concert, scheduled for December 3 at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Led by frontman Adam Levine, the band is expected to perform their greatest hits including "Moves Like Jagger," "Sugar," and "Girls Like You."

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Coldplay's ticket-selling frenzy that left thousands of fans disappointed. BookMyShow's servers crashed multiple times during Coldplay's sale, with tickets vanishing within minutes, and the scalpers reselling Rs 5,000 tickets for up to Rs 50,000. This has raised concerns about whether the ticketing platform can handle another high-demand event for Maroon 5's debut.

"Our mission has always been to bring world-class entertainment experiences to Indian audiences and cement India’s place on the global entertainment map," said Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Events at BookMyShow. The company has promised improved server capacity for Maroon 5's ticket sales.

The Mumbai show is part of India's growing international concert scene, which is going to host Dua Lipa, Bryan Adams, Boney M, and Akon among others. Ticket prices and sale dates will be announced soon.

The three-time Grammy-winning band has dominated global charts for three decades with their blend of pop, rock, and funk music.