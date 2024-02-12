The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is set to expand with the addition of two characters, 'Deadpool and Wolverine', in its 34th instalment. Directed by Shawn Levy, the first official teaser of the film was unveiled during the 2024 Super Bowl.

'Deadpool and Wolverine', starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman promises high-octane action and R-rated humour. The teaser features Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) being kidnapped by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and integrated into the MCU.

Watch the trailer here:

The film also includes the character of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), marking a new chapter for the MCU. Although the teaser just features Wolverine's shadow.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Ryan Reynolds wrote, "Welcome to the mercury in retrograde of Marvel Phases. #DeadpoolWolverine."

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman's caption read, "Definitely not an origins story."

Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019 allowed the return of these characters (Deadpool and Wolverine) to Marvel Studios. 'Deadpool 2', released in 2018, opened with $18.6 million at the North American box office, while 'Deadpool' debuted at $132.4 million.

'Deadpool and Wolverine', also featuring Emma Corrin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen, is set to release on July 26, 2024, as part of Phase Five of the MCU.