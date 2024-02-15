Marvel Studios unveiled the much-awaited cast for its forthcoming 'Fantastic Four' movie on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024. Pedro Pascal, famed for his performances in 'The Mandalorian' and 'Narcos', will play the role of Reed Richards, also known as Mr Fantastic. Vanessa Kirby, celebrated for her roles in 'The Crown' and 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout', will portray Susan Storm, also known as The Invisible Woman.

Joseph Quinn, notable for his role in 'Stranger Things', will embody Johnny Storm, also known as The Human Torch, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach, recognised for his work in 'The Punisher' and 'Girls', will play Ben Grimm, also known as The Thing.

The announcement was made with a retro illustrated Valentine’s Day card, igniting speculation about a 1960s setting. The film's release date, July 25, 2025, was also revealed. The 'Fantastic Four' are one of Marvel's most cherished groups, often termed the 'First Family of Marvel'.

The characters are making a return to Marvel Studios after previous adaptations under 20th Century Fox received mixed reviews. With Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the 'Fantastic Four' characters have returned to Marvel Studios, setting the stage for their inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The forthcoming film will mark the 'Fantastic Four's first appearance in the MCU.