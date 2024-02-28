The second song from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is out. Titled 'Mast Malang Jhoom', the song stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Sonakshi Sinha. While the song's infectious rhythm has captured audiences' attention, there's another aspect that hasn't gone unnoticed.

The signature dance move in the song bears a striking resemblance to 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

The song was released on February 28, and features the vocal prowess of Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Nikhita Gandhi. Vishal Mishra also takes credit for the composition, complemented by the poetic finesse of Irshad Kamil for the lyrics.

The full song, which is three minutes 21 seconds, was released by Vishal on his YouTube channel.

Watch the video here:

Upon the release of the song, fans took to social media to compliment the chemistry of the lead actors and praise Akshay's energy.