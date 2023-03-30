India's popular cooking reality show MasterChef India is coming to an end. A thrilling journey till date, with many nail-biting challenges to some emotional moments, Assam's Nayanjyoti Saikia and Santa Sharma managed to reach the top 3 of the finalists.

Viewers are eagerly waiting with bated breath to see who will be crowned the winner of MasterChef India 7 as the finale episode will be aired on March 31.

From delectable deserts to spectacular looking spicy dishes, Assam’s Nayan and Santa have played their parts well, winning the hearts of the judges’ as well as the viewers who got to learn many important tidbits about cooking while the show was being aired.

Hailing from a humble background, both Nayan and Santa have made the people of Assam proud with their cooking skills and near perfect table presentation.

According to the latest buzz among the audience, either Santa Sharma of Suvarna Bagul, who are part of the three finalists may get eliminated from the competition.

Although, there have been rumours and pics going viral showing Nayan winning the MasterChef title, its only on March 31 that one will get to know who will win the coveted crown.

Till then, viewers will get to see more nail-biting challenges in the MasterChef kitchen as the finalists will sweat it out to win the trophy.

Also read : Leaked photos suggest MasterChef India has found its winner, check out who won the trophy