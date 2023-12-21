The much-anticipated film 'Dunki', starring Shah Rukh Khan, hit the screens today, on December 21. The release was marked by fanfare, with admirers celebrating by bursting crackers, tossing confetti, and jubilating to dhol beats in theatres.

Fans shared mixed reviews on X, with some applauding the film as a 'masterpiece', while others expressed slight disappointment. 'Dunki', directed by Rajkumar Hirani, boasts a stellar cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and Satish Shah, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film's release prompted a wave of commendation for King Khan and Rajkumar Hirani on social media, with many hailing it as an exceptional patriotic film.

One of the users hailed the film as a 'family entertainer' and wrote, "Just caught Dunki and it's fantastic! SRK shines with an outstanding performance. A definite family entertainer!" Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "SRK's performance in #Dunki is phenomenal! This film is a guaranteed SUPER DUPER HIT! Don't miss it!" A third user shared an inside video of Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy where fans can be seen dancing on 'Lutt Putt Gaya.'

#Dunki first day first show at gaiety galaxy in Mumbai at 5::55 am

pic.twitter.com/lDZX7gvCJ5 — Raja (@ActorSingerRaja) December 21, 2023

#DunkiReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Dunki is a HILARIOUS - EMOTIONAL & SOCIALLY RELEVANT ENTERTAINER



Film deals with the serious issue of illegal immigration narrated in an immensely entertaining manner which makes you laugh out loud throughout the first half & pushes the boundary in… pic.twitter.com/DzboU9TvWw — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 21, 2023

'Dunki', directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is a Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. It is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon. It also features Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu and others in supporting roles.