Matthew Perry docuseries trailer explores Friends star’s life, addiction and legacy

A new three-part docuseries exploring the life, struggles and legacy of late actor Matthew Perry has released its emotional trailer, offering a closer look at the man behind his iconic role as Chandler Bing.

Titled The One About Matthew Perry, the series is directed by Mary Robertson and is set to premiere in full on October 27.

The documentary features interviews with Perry’s family members and close friends, including his sister Mia Perry Bowick, who opens up about her memories of the actor and his struggles with addiction.

“It’s taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life, to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction,” Bowick said.

She described Perry as someone with “a beautiful heart and a generous spirit”, adding that he could make people laugh and feel loved even during difficult periods of his life.

“I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was and the legacy he leaves behind,” she said.

The docuseries seeks to look beyond Perry’s best-known television character and examine the personal challenges he faced, particularly his long battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Its official description presents Perry as “generous, funny, vulnerable, larger than life” and centres on the honesty he brought to discussions about his struggles.

Perry, who rose to global fame as Chandler Bing in Friends, died in October 2023 at the age of 54. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. His death was later ruled an accident, with the medical examiner citing the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning also contributing.

Robertson, known for directing Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, serves as director and executive producer. Lisa Kalikow, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are also executive producers, while Lora Moftah is co-executive producer and Jessica Call serves as producer.

The One About Matthew Perry will premiere as a three-part series on October 27.