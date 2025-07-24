Matthew Perry’s doctor pleads guilty to illegal ketamine distribution

A Los Angeles physician who supplied ketamine to Matthew Perry before the actor's fatal overdose has pleaded guilty to four federal counts of illegal drug distribution.

Dr Salvador Plasencia entered the plea on Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom, admitting he provided the powerful anaesthetic to the Friends star without a legitimate medical reason. Each count carries a potential 10-year prison sentence, though federal guidelines suggest he may serve less.

Plasencia struck a plea deal in June. In exchange for his cooperation, prosecutors dropped charges related to falsified medical records and other distribution offences. He has also been ordered to surrender his medical license within the next 30 to 45 days.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California confirmed the details following the hearing. Perry died in October 2023 from the effects of ketamine and other substances, prompting a federal investigation.

One defendant remains in the case: Jasveen Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen," is set to go on trial next month. Authorities allege she operated a stash house in North Hollywood and played a key role in the drug distribution network.

Plasencia’s sentencing is scheduled for December 3.