Salvador Plasencia, the physician linked to Matthew Perry’s fatal overdose, has agreed to plead guilty to four felony charges for illegally distributing ketamine to the late Friends star. The plea deal, filed in federal court, confirms that Plasencia administered the anaesthetic without a valid medical reason in the weeks leading up to Perry’s death in October 2023.

Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home. An autopsy later confirmed his cause of death as the acute effects of ketamine, with other contributing factors.

Prosecutors say Plasencia not only supplied Perry with the powerful dissociative drug outside medical norms but also attempted to cover it up. As part of the case, authorities uncovered a falsified treatment plan that Plasencia allegedly drafted after the actor’s death in an attempt to legitimise the prescriptions.

The plea agreement suggests a prison term of 15 to 21 months, though the final sentence will be determined by the judge.

Federal agents began investigating Plasencia and several others last year, suspecting they were part of a wider network supplying controlled substances to Perry. One key piece of evidence came from a text Plasencia sent to a fellow physician, in which he wrote, "I wonder how much this moron will pay... Let’s find out." The message became a focal point in demonstrating Plasencia’s apparent disregard for the actor’s well-being.

The investigation has since expanded. Jasveen Sangha, a woman prosecutors have referred to as the “Ketamine Queen,” is facing federal charges for allegedly distributing ketamine and methamphetamine out of a stash house in North Hollywood. Her trial is scheduled for August.

Three others — Erik Fleming, Kenneth Iwamasa, and Mark Chavez — have already pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for their roles in the same drug distribution ring.

Perry’s death stunned the entertainment world, prompting renewed calls for stricter oversight on prescription drug abuse in Hollywood. Known globally for his portrayal of Chandler Bing, Perry had long been candid about his battles with addiction. His memoir, released just a year before his death, chronicled his recovery journey and earned praise for its honesty.

Federal authorities have not ruled out additional charges as the investigation continues.