Max is bringing 'Friends' back in a new way to celebrate the sitcom's 30th anniversary with a fun game show called 'Fast Friends'. The four-part competition will have fans taking on trivia, puzzles, and challenges inspired by unforgettable moments from the iconic series, according to Deadline. Produced by Warner Bros.

Unscripted Television, filming will kick off next month at The Friends Experience in New York City—a venue that recreates the show's famous settings.

Contestants will compete at spots like Central Perk, Monica and Rachel’s apartment, and Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad. Teams will race against the clock, with the fastest team crowned the Ultimate Friends Fan. The show is part of Warner Bros.' trend of turning beloved franchises into game formats, following hits like the 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses'.

Executive producers for the series include Dan Sacks, Bridgette Theriault, and Dan Norris, with Richard Burgio joining as co-executive producer. With additional Friends Experience locations in London and a new one coming soon to Las Vegas, fans everywhere can dive back into the world of their favourite TV friends.