The upcoming Kannada film Max, starring Kiccha Sudeep, has ignited a wave of excitement across the region, with over 8,500 pre-sale tickets snapped up within hours of bookings opening. Scheduled for release on December 25th, the film's trailer, which showcases a gripping mix of politics, gangsters, and kidnapping, has been widely praised for its action-packed scenes and Sudeep's captivating screen presence.

Taking to Twitter, Kichcha Sudeepa wrote, "Thank you for all the luv #Chitradurga .. and for gifting this unforgettable moment. See you at the theaters on #MaxMovieOnDec25...K♥️🤗".

Thank you for all the luv #Chitradurga .. and for gifting this unforgettable moment.



See you at the theaters on #MaxMovieOnDec25



K

♥️🤗 pic.twitter.com/6k5K5HKrYc — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) December 22, 2024

The pre-release buzz indicates a strong opening despite earlier skepticism about Sudeep's recent box office performances. Promotional activities and an overwhelming response on social media platforms, where fans have showered praise on the trailer, have further bolstered the film's prospects.

Watch the trailer here:

Posts celebrating the return of the actor to high-stakes action roles have flooded the internet, with fans in Chitradurga and beyond gearing up for the release. With high expectations riding on the star's charisma and the film's intense narrative, Max is poised to become a major event in Kannada cinema this holiday season.