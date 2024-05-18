In a purr-fectly delightful move, Vermont State University's Castleton campus has awarded an honorary "doctor of litter-ature" degree to Max the cat, a four-legged friend celebrated for his affable presence on campus.

Forget mousing or napping – Max is being honored for his unmatched friendliness and status as a beloved member of the university community, just ahead of students' graduation on Saturday.

"Max the Cat has been an affectionate member of the Castleton family for years," the school announced in a proud Facebook post.

The popular tabby resides with his human family just down the street from the main campus entrance. But for nearly four years, Max has charmed students by regularly venturing onto university grounds for some quality socialising time.

Max's owner, Ashley Dow, beams that he has started hanging out with the college students, who love him. They pick him up, take selfies with him, and he even enjoys going on tours with prospective students.

Max has an uncanny knack for knowing when to join campus tours, following groups from Dow's house across the street without fail. Ashley Dow marvels that she doesn't even know how he knows to go, but he does.

Max's fame extends beyond the current student body, too. Returning graduates often ask Dow about the celebrity cat's well-being, affectionately referring to her as "Max's mom."

While Max won't be physically attending the graduation ceremony, his honorary "doctor of litter-ature" degree will be delivered to his doting owner later.