Maya Hawke ties the knot as ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars reunite in New York

Maya Hawke, widely recognised for playing Robin in Stranger Things, has married musician Christian Lee Hutson in a private ceremony in New York City.

The wedding took place at St. George's Episcopal Church, according to reports. Family members and several castmates from the hit Netflix series were present, turning the ceremony into a reunion for the show’s core ensemble.

Hawke’s parents, actor Ethan Hawke and actor Uma Thurman, attended along with her younger brother, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke. Photographs circulating online show co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery among the guests.

Hawke wore a white gown paired with an oversized feathered winter coat, while Hutson opted for a traditional black tuxedo. Ethan Hawke was seen walking beside his daughter carrying a bouquet of white flowers. Thurman chose a light blue floral outfit for the ceremony.

The reception was held at The Players Members Club, where guests gathered after the church service.

Hutson confirmed their engagement in February 2025, months after Hawke was seen wearing a diamond ring. The couple have also collaborated professionally, working together on Hawke’s second studio album, Moss, and her later release, Chaos Angel.

Speaking to Variety in June 2024, Hawke credited Hutson for supporting her musical shift. “Hutson has been so encouraging to me as a musician, helping me to make the transition from being a poet in a band to sort of being a musician,” she said.

The couple made their red carpet debut in April 2025 at the Broadway opening of John Proctor Is the Villain, confirming their relationship publicly.

For fans of Stranger Things, the wedding marked more than a celebrity ceremony — it became a rare off-screen reunion of the show’s young cast, celebrating one of its most popular stars as she begins a new chapter.