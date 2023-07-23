Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has explained to his followers why he was unable to attend the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in the US. The forthcoming Amitabh movie Kalki 2898 AD made history by taking part in Comic-Con for the first time ever.

Taking to his blog on Saturday, Amitabh wrote, "Alright .. so .. San Diego and K, the project .. a great moment for the film and the makers and all those that went there for the release of the first look for it .. I was pushed hard by Nagi Sir to come along, but work and medical restrictions have kept me away from many such occasions .. so .. but I must admit the first look was pretty darn good .. wasn’t it .. style, music, frames .. everything."

"And finally the reveal of K .. KALKI .. mythologically so important .. 2898 AD!! AD has been changed has it not? Yes .. AD, which I think was ‘anno domini’, meaning ‘in the year of the Lord’.. was changed to CE - common era .. and BC, became BCE - before common era! Why so .. have no idea .. it was related to the birth of Christ , before and after, hence .. but , each region in the World has its own year and month and named according to their calculated calendars."

Amitabh recently wrote on his blog about how he was unaware of Comic Con until his actor son Abhishek Bachchan informed him of it. "I must admit unabashedly that I had no idea what Comicon meant or was until I told Abhishek, or rather asked him what this is all about and he said .. with a shocked look on his face: 'Dad .. Comicon ? this is a huge deal '. And today as I partake in a Zoom call at the release I cannot but be in bewildered admiration for Nagi Ashwin and his team for putting together an astonishing film."

Kamal Haasan and Prabhas were present at the SDCC event. Amitabh joined the gathering through a video call. On the panel, Rana Daggubati was also present. Filmmaker Nag Ashwin's Project K has been renamed Kalki 2898 AD, according to a statement from the production team at SDCC. The movie's release date is set for January 12, 2024.