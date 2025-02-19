Move over Bollywood bigwigs—there’s a new action star in town, and he hails from Assam! Meet Anup Pegu, the daredevil stuntman who doubled for Vicky Kaushal in the much-anticipated historical epic Chhaava. Yes, you heard it right! This Assamese powerhouse donned saffron robes and stepped into the shoes of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, bringing history to life with jaw-dropping stunts and high-octane action sequences.

From Jorhat to Bollywood: An incredible journey

Hailing from Jorhat, Assam, Pegu’s rise to fame is nothing short of cinematic. Starting his career in modeling, he soon transitioned into the world of Bollywood stunts, making a mark alongside industry giants. His journey took off when he featured in Rajnikanth’s Darbaar, and since then, there has been no looking back.

A stuntman for the stars

Think you’ve only seen him in Chhaava? Think again! Anup has been a stunt double for Bollywood’s elite, including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar, and many more. If you’ve ever gasped at a high-flying action sequence, chances are, Anup Pegu was the man behind it!

Pegu’s stunt-filled filmography

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – The sci-fi cyberpunk action thriller where Pegu endured extreme conditions to deliver breathtaking action scenes.

Article 370 – A political thriller starring Yami Gautam, where Pegu played a crucial role in the explosive climax scene.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – This Ajay Devgn blockbuster saw him showcasing his skills in intense battle sequences.

Bhuj, Radhe – More high-octane action where he continued to prove his mettle.

More than just a stuntman

Before he was flipping through fire and dodging bullets in Bollywood, Anup was ruling the modeling world! His first big break came when he shot for Nike under Elite with ace photographer Tarun Khiwal. Since then, he has modeled for brands like Reebok, Van Heusen, and even featured in Assam Tourism’s ‘Awesome Assam’ campaign with Priyanka Chopra.

From Lakhimpur to the big screen

Anup’s journey began at St. Mary’s School, Lakhimpur, before he moved to Delhi to pursue his graduation at the University of Delhi. His passion for performing arts led him to Mumbai, where he chased his Bollywood dream and succeeded.

What’s next for this Assamese action star?

With his track record, Pegu is set to continue his rise in Bollywood. As he puts it, “Every experience teaches me a lesson of life.” And with every blockbuster he’s part of, this Assamese stuntman is teaching Bollywood that raw talent knows no boundaries!