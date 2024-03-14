Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's much-anticipated film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has been making waves since its teaser release. The lead singer of the song is Dipakshi Kalita, a talented young girl from Assam, who has significantly contributed to the song's appeal.

Talking to IndiaTodayNE, Dipakshi Kalita said, "Experience of working with Vishal Mishra is always a pleasure. Working with renowned figures like Vishal Mishra and Vishal Dadlani was a dream come true. I came to Bombay with high hopes. When I got the chance to collaborate with such talented individuals in the industry, it felt like all the hard work had paid off.

Watching Akshay Kumar's films while growing up was a cherished experience, and now having a song in one of his movies fills me with overwhelming gratitude. I'm incredibly thankful to Vishal Mishra Sir for this.

The buzz surrounding 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was exciting, and it's incredible that I had the opportunity to contribute to such a project. Collaborating with big names like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Manushi Chillar is definitely a plus point in my career. This song is special to me and it is quite different.

Shot in the striking Wadi Rum desert in Jordan the song is a visual treat for the fans. Especially, what the fans have been loving the most is Akshay Kumar’s impressive energy they get to see in Wallah Habibi.

The grandeur and scale of the film were further highlighted with the release of its songs. The filmmakers have now released the third track from the film, titled 'Wallah Habibi'.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. Zee Music has done the film’s music. The film's music was composed by Zee Music. With important parts played by Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie is scheduled for release on Eid 2024.