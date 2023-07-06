Meet Dipakshi Kalita, who is an accomplished singer and performer. Recently released a song called “Nirmohi” which is composed by nonother than Amit Trivedi and got the opportunity to share the song with him as a lead singer.

She Was the finalist of Arrived series- India's first YouTube original with the music maestro AR Rahman where he praises her to the fullest.

She also sang for numerous music composers, namely AR Rahman, Amit Trivedi, Ram Sampath, and so on.

Apart from that, she recently sang for the web series “Panchayat”, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, and other series like Chokher Bali and has done several regional projects along with Assamese movies and TV shows.

Talking to IndiaTodayNE, The 'Maa Ki Dil Se' singer Dipakshi has shared some amazing experiences from her journeys.

You're from Assam, How did you get the opportunity to represent our state in a national platform?

After moving to Bombay, I started meeting people and began to share my samples and vocal demos. I got positive responses. Many said I have a different tonal quality. After some time gradually I got calls for songs that matched my voice quality and my journey started this way.

In 2019, I was one of the Top 10 finalists of the first Youtube original show- “Arrived”. I met A.R Rahman Sir, He was one of the Jury members. He heard my songs and praised me highly. His words were a big encouragement for me on this journey.

In 2022, I have sung Paracetamol composed by Anurag Saikia for the web series “Panchayat” which became a hit. The first collaboration with Amit Trivedi Sir was for his solo album Jadu Salona and the responses were really great after that Mrs. Chatterjee happened.

When I am asked where do I belong to? It feels great to represent Assam. If I would be able to contribute to my state, it would be my proudest accomplishment. There are many upcoming projects. I have also sung for Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. I got this wonderful opportunity that is shaping my career and at the same time, I am learning every day and trying my best to move up the ladder in my career and keep on representing my beautiful state. I have been struggling for a very long in Bombay with a desire to carry forward our Assamese Folk music. Talking about the same for the Arrived show, I composed something on the same lines and it turned out to be a beautiful composition. I mixed two different genres-Asomiya Goalporiya Lokageet with a popular Bollywood song “ Saawan main lag gayi aag”.

Your song 'Maa ke Dil Se' was a big hit. Tell us more about the struggle and practice while preparing for the song

“Maa ke Dil Se” is a very beautiful song from Mrs. Chaterjee vs Norway. One fine afternoon I got a call from Amit Trivedi Sir, and eventually, this beautiful song happened to me. To prepare for the song, I did regular practice to give my best. As the title of the song says ‘Maa ke Dil Se ", to be in that emotion and express what the song means was of utmost important to me as I want to do justice to the expression of the song. It's a very big opportunity for me to work with Amit Trivedi Sir. I would always be grateful to Sir for believing in me and giving me this beautiful song.

What skills have you learned that will help you in your singing career?

I have learned Hindustani Classical Music, Folk Music like Assamese folk, since childhood. I have listened to Bollywood songs and have learned a lot from them.

What made you decide to pursue a career in entertainment?

I wanted to be an artist since childhood and when we talk about entertainment, it is either dancing, singing, or acting since singing has been my passion I decided to pursue a career in entertainment.

What kind of singer would you classify yourself as?

As a singer, I would not classify myself into a particular category but I have a strong interest in Classical, Folk Music like Thumri and Bollywood music.

How will you cope with being away from home for long periods?

I have been far from home for a very long time. It started with completing my education at Delhi University to moving to Bombay to pursue my singing career and the struggle is still ongoing. I miss home a lot but the dream of making it big in Bombay keeps me going. These are some sacrifices that both my parents and I make in the hope of seeing my dream into reality someday.

Tell us more about your education and background

I graduated from Miranda College, Delhi University, and post-graduated from SNDT Women’s University. My singing career in Bombay started with one or two projects after my post graduation and here I am today still struggling to achieve my dream.