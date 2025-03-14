For years, Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, kept his love life under wraps. But now, the superstar has finally let the world in on his latest romance—enter Gauri Spratt, the salon owner, fashionista, and powerhouse woman who has captured his heart!

So, who is Gauri Spratt? Buckle up, because her story is as intriguing as a blockbuster script!

The woman behind the mystery



Born to a Tamilian-Irish family, Gauri grew up in Bangalore before making Mumbai her home. Her mother, Rita Spratt, once owned a successful salon in Bangalore, and Gauri inherited the same entrepreneurial fire. Today, she runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai, catering to the city’s elite. But that’s not all—her grandfather was a freedom fighter, proving that strength and resilience run in her blood!

A glamorous past and a thriving career



Educated at the prestigious Blue Mountain School, Gauri took her passion for fashion and creativity to the next level at the University of the Arts, London, specializing in fashion styling and photography. Her sharp eye for beauty and business acumen led her to become a partner and director at BBlunt since 2007—a role she’s owned like a boss!

Love rekindled after 25 years

Here’s where it gets juicy—Gauri and Aamir first crossed paths 25 years ago! Fate separated them, but destiny had other plans. Fast forward to a few years ago, and their paths crossed again. The chemistry? Electric! The couple has been going strong for 18 months, and Aamir even joked about the exact date their love story reignited.

A power mom and Aamir’s new partner-in-crime

Beyond being a businesswoman, Gauri is also a doting mother to her 6-year-old son, effortlessly balancing motherhood with her growing role in Bollywood. Sources say she’s already dipping her toes into Aamir’s production ventures, making her presence felt in the industry. Could this mean a deeper collaboration on the horizon?

A new chapter for Aamir and Gauri

On his 60th birthday, Aamir introduced Gauri to the world, making it offici nial—this isn’t just a passing fling. With a stunning legacy, an inspiring career, and a love story straight out of a movie, Gauri Spratt is here to stay!

Bollywood fans, take note—Aamir’s heart has a new queen, and she’s got all the makings of a superstar in her own right!