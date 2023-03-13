Sanam Puri, a well-known musician and YouTube phenomenon from the Indian band "Sanam," recently got engaged to Zuchobeni Tungoe of Nagaland in a private ceremony.

The lead singer of the band, Sanam, has also lent his vocals to a few Bollywood songs and has become fond of a local woman.

You might be asking at this point who Sanam's beloved girlfriend is. The attractive singer's genuine love, who was she?

A well-known singer from Kohima named Zuchobeni Tungoe has established herself in the area and earned several music industry honours.

Zuchobeni Tungoe was born in the gorgeous Indian state of Nagaland, often known as the Land of Festivals. As she believes that the world has not yet completely recognised Nagaland's splendour, she wants to represent the state so that she may promote its beauty and honour its unique culture.

She is both a student and a singer who has become well-known in the state and in the singing industry. She is Miss Dimapur 2019, the 2011 Kids for Fame champion, a Top 25 contender on season three of The Stage, and a budding YouTube celebrity with over a million views on her singing video.

She finished her secondary education at Little Flower Higher Secondary School, a prestigious Nagaland institution and a Catholic residential school for all females. She then spent some time studying engineering in Bangalore before abandoning up since she realised her true passion lay elsewhere.

She later completed her studies in Mumbai, where she is presently pursuing her Bachelor's degree in the field. She frequently received ribbing for her appearance. She overcome her dejection, but she is still optimistic today and thinks that by sharing her experience, it would inspire others.