Formed in 2012, Spreading Roots is a Power Blues Band based in Guwahati, Assam. The band's music deeply rooted in Blues and Rock music, is a unique blend of Blues, Rock, Rock and Roll and Hard Rock, coining the term 'Power Blues' for their genre. Their music, which is appealing to diverse listeners, is a reflection of the diverse music culture of Guwahati.

Hridoy Goswami, the main vocalist and also the founding member of the Power Blues Band from Guwahati engaged in a conversation with IndiaTodayNe and shared their journey of music.

What is the history behind your rock band?

Spreading Roots, a band based in Guwahati, Assam, is a Power Blues Band with the roots deeply engraved in the Blues and Rock music. Hailing from a country like India and a city like Guwahati where the music is so diverse, the band has been constantly striving to create a very distinctive yet very original sound.

How will you define your music?

Spreading Roots has redefined its genre as 'Power Blues'. It's a collision between genres like Blues, Rock, Rock and Roll, and Hard Rock. Listening to the band's music, the blues listeners will not call it blues... Same with the listeners of Rock and Rock and Roll... they will not call it Rock either... Basically, it's a mixture of all.

How relevant is your music in Assam's scenario?

Spreading Roots music will appeal to all music listeners, who are open to listening to new music, irrespective of its language, style, genre, or age. Over the years of playing live on various stages, we have observed that people of all age groups connect to our sound. We have been receiving very good feedback, regarding our music from people who have listened to us for the first time live.

Which generation according to you will relate to your music?

We think our music connects to people of all ages.

Who inspired you to music?

There had been always an affinity towards listening to music. Since childhood have grown up listening to different types of music at home. Started playing music during college days. Being in the company of many musician friends, we would frequently sit for jam sessions. That's how the confidence of playing music in a band came. Eventually, understood that I had a lot to learn if I had to become a musician. And the learning process is still carrying on. I also had the opportunity to play and sing with many great Musicians, who in turn not only inspired me but also learned a lot in the process.

Tell us one interesting musical story.

There are many interesting memories in the musical journey of Spreading Roots. One that I can recall is, during a live set, I could hear someone repeatedly screaming out to us, with a Bihu song request. But as you know Spreading Roots is a Power Blues band and we only play a particular type of music. So I casually asked this person to wait and check, if he could figure out what we were playing, and maybe he might enjoy it too. Then we carried on with our set. Later when we finished our set and came down the stage, one of the organisers told me that this person was standing by the stage and listened to the band till the end. I was very happy hearing that and felt that was a sense of achievement for us. Somebody who doesn't listen to our kind of music, yet was stuck with us till the end.

A brief about the member

Hridoy Goswami(Vocals/Guitar)

Hridoy, a veteran of the Guwahati music fraternity had been constantly active in the scene since 1991. He had been also the frontman for a few of the most well-known bands from North East India during the 90s, such as Dorian Platonic, ( Winner of Mood Indigo rock festival, IIT Mumbai in 1993),Month's Mind, ( Winner of Mood Indigo rock festival, IIT Mumbai in 1994) and a few other bands

Amitabh Baruah (Guitar)

Amitabh, hailing from a beautiful town in Assam, Jorhat, is a veteran of the Jorhat music fraternity. He has been actively in the music scene since the early 90's. To his credit, he has been a part of a few well-known band's like Metal Age and Brahmaputra Boys to name a few.

Bala Bhadra Hagjer (Blues Harp)

B.B Hagjer, a resident of Haflong town, is an exponent of the Blues Harp, in North East.

Laurence Matthew (Bass)

Laurence is a resident of the hill town Shillong, Meghalaya. He is a prodigy in music. Started playing music at a very early age and have been part of some of the popular bands from Shillong like Lou Majaw's band, Strange Frequency to name a few.

Simanta Choudhury(Drums)

Simanta is one of the most sought-after drummers from Guwahati. He has been part of many bands and music projects, to name a few: Joi Barua band, Doorstep Casket, and more