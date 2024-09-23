In a monumental achievement, Telugu film icon K Chiranjeevi was awarded the Guinness World Records certificate on Sunday, recognizing him as the most prolific film star in Indian cinema. The prestigious honor was presented to the megastar at an event in Hyderabad by a representative from Guinness World Records.

The certificate, officially issued by Guinness World Records, reads, "The most prolific film star in Indian Film Industry – actor/dancer is Konidela Chiranjeevi aka Mega Star achieved on 20 September 2024."

Expressing his gratitude, Chiranjeevi reflected on his long career and shared his disbelief at receiving such a remarkable accolade. “I never expected to be recognized by Guinness World Records. Over these years, dance has become a part of who I am, woven into my journey as an actor,” he remarked, thanking his supporters for their continued encouragement.

According to sources close to the actor, Chiranjeevi has performed a staggering 24,000 dance moves across 537 songs in his 156 films, which span an impressive 45-year career. The occasion was also significant as it fell close to the 22nd of September, the day he made his cinematic debut in 1978.

Also read: Four day celebration of Bhandari Jayanti set to honour former Sikkim CM's legacy in Malbasey

Joining Chiranjeevi in celebrating the achievement was Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who spoke warmly of the megastar. "Chiranjeevi garu is like an elder brother to me. I have always admired him and was thrilled to witness him receiving this honor. His passion for dance and his infectious energy on screen is unmatched,” Khan said, highlighting the joy Chiranjeevi brings to his performances.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also took to social media platform X to extend his congratulations, stating, "It is a matter of pride for the Telugu people that our beloved Konidela Chiranjeevi has been recognized in the Guinness Book of World Records."

A towering figure in South Indian cinema, Chiranjeevi has made a lasting impact through his roles in over 150 films across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada languages. Some of his most celebrated works include Rudra Veena, Indra, Tagore, Swayam Krushi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Stalin, and Gang Leader.

In addition to this new accolade, Chiranjeevi was honored with the Padma Vibhushan in May 2024, India’s second-highest civilian award, recognizing his exceptional service to the nation and Indian cinema. He had previously received the Padma Bhushan in 2006.