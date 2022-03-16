Salman Khan is on-board to appear in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Godfather. The Acharya actor shared images of himself with Salman on Twitter, where he can be seen giving him a bouquet of flowers. Chiranjeevi also stated that he is looking forward to working with Kick’s star.

After Bollywood, Salman Khan is all set to take over the Telugu film industry. He has partnered up with none other than Chiranjeevi, the megastar.

The two formidable actors have paired up for Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, and one can only image the lines outside theatres.

The Acharya actor announced Salman’s involvement in Godfather on Twitter and shared a photo with the star.

Chiranjeevi is seen giving Salman Khan a bunch of flowers in the photo, and the two actors are seen posing together.

Chiranjeevi also included a nice remark welcome Salman to his team with the photo.

He tweets : “Welcome aboard #Godfather , Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level.

In his tweet, Chiranjeevi also tagged son Ram Charan who is also a part of the star cast. The father-son duo has also collaborated for Acharya which is set to release on April 29, 2022.

Coming to Godfather, it also stars Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, Harish Uthaman amongst others in pivotal roles.

The film is an official Telugu-language remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer which was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The political thriller was released back in 2019 and it broke many records by entering the Rs 100 crore club in just 8 days.

Speaking of Salman Khan's role in Godfather, the makers are yet to reveal what character he will be playing on-screen.