The second edition of Me.Gong festival is all set to enthral the audience yet again and this time it will be held inside the Baljek Airport, at the picturesque village of Jengjal, West Garo Hills from December 7-December 9.

Late ‘90s pop band Vengaboys will get the people grooving to some of their popular songs that are hit with the people in the state of Meghalaya. Popular Indian rock band Parikrama famous since 1991, and Armaan Malik will also be part of the line-up.

The inaugural programme will be held on December 7 and the audiences will be treated to live shows and a fashion show. The artistes’ line-up on the first day are Never End, Wann Manda, Da Suraka, Colours, RipRap, Parikrama, Street Stories, Silbirth, Markush, DJ Kamz, Brian.

The second day will have performances from Eh Rngiew, Snam X Kohobodi, G-Hills finest, Saldorik, Trance Effect, When Chai met Toast, Armaan Malik, Velleyborn, Ricky, Jitupan, DJ Static, DBryn.

The closing ceremony will be held on December 9. Audiences will be treated to performances from Crack Gang, Chegim Durama, The Do.Pos, Avora Records, Nokpante, Vengaboys, DJ Favian, Amva, Lening, DJ Dino, Cyco.