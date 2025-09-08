Meghalaya artistes Meba Ofilia and Reble shine at Rolling Loud India's debut lineup

Two talented artistes from Meghalaya are set to make history as they join the star-studded roster of Rolling Loud India, marking a major breakthrough for the northeastern state's music scene.

Meba Ofilia and Reble will perform alongside global superstars including Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver, and Central Cee at the festival's inaugural edition in Mumbai this November. Their inclusion represents a significant moment for Meghalaya's growing hip-hop culture and puts the state's musical talent on an international platform.

The two-day festival unfolds at Loud Park in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, on November 22-23. Day one features UK rap sensation Central Cee, fresh off his chart-topping collaboration "Which One" with Drake, alongside GRAMMY-nominated Pittsburgh legend Wiz Khalifa. The veteran rapper brings his massive catalogue, including "Black and Yellow," "See You Again," and "Young Wild & Free" to Indian audiences.

Ofilia joins an impressive undercard that includes Swae Lee, DaBaby, Kerala's viral sensation Hanumankind, and Denzel Curry. Her presence signals Rolling Loud's commitment to showcasing diverse voices from across India's music landscape.

Day two puts Punjabi powerhouse Karan Aujla in the spotlight, making history as the first artist from a host country to headline an international Rolling Loud event. Don Toliver accompanies him with genre-blending hits like "No Idea" and "After Party," while DIVINE prepares to debut his upcoming album 'Walking on Water' live for the first time.

Reble rounds out the second day's lineup alongside notable acts including Sheck Wes, NAV, Westside Gunn, and Ski Mask The Slump God. The diverse roster spans from established international stars to emerging Indian talent, creating a unique cultural exchange.

Rolling Loud co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif emphasized their long-held ambition to bring the festival to India. "This lineup reflects both the worldwide power of hip-hop and the rising strength of India's own scene," they noted, highlighting the festival's role in cultivating hip-hop on a global scale.

For Meghalaya's music community, seeing two homegrown artistes share stages with international heavyweights represents validation of the state's creative potential and opens doors for future opportunities in the global music industry.