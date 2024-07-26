Canadian singer and song-writer Bryan Adams will commence his five-city tour in India, in Shillong from December 10, 2024.

The tour is part of Adams' 'So Happy It Hurts World Tour'.

The tour which has been presented and produced by SG Live in collaboration with EVA Live, will start in Shillong followed by stops in Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru. It will conclude on December 16, 2024 in Hyderabad.

Bryan Adams is expected to deliver his chartbuster songs like ‘Summer Of '69’, ‘Everything I Do I Do It For You’, ‘Please Forgive Me’, ‘Run To You’ and ‘18 Till I Die’. The tour will also introduce his Grammy-nominated 2022 album, ‘So Happy It Hurts,’ which shares its name with the tour.

The multi-city India tour is an extension of the singer's global tour (USA, UK, Europe, Canada).

In a statement, Adams spoke about his long-standing connection with India and said, "I'm incredibly excited to be coming back to India! There's a unique connection I feel with the Indian audience. Your passion for music is truly inspiring, and I can't wait to perform all your favourite songs – the old ones and some new ones too. This tour is a celebration of music that has connected people across generations. Get ready to rock!"

Tickets can be purchased on the Live tab on the Zomato app from August 7, at 12 noon.

Adams will perform on December 10 in Shillong; December 12 in Gurugram; December 13 in Mumbai; December 14 in Bengaluru and December 16 in Hyderabad.