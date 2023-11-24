Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his joy over the triumph of Tribal chef Nambie Jessica Marak in Masterchef India. In a tweet, Sangma stated that they had honoured the culinary genius and Masterchef India semi-finalist, Nambie Jessica Marak,

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote, "at the Tri Hills Ensemble, we awarded culinary genius & #MasterChefIndia Semi-finalist, #TribalChef Nambie Jessica Marak. We are so proud to see her take center stage with her culinarily masterpieces, presenting fusions of tribal cuisine. We wish her the very best".

At the Tri Hills Ensemble, we awarded culinary genius & #MasterChefIndia Semi-finalist, #TribalChef Nambie Jessica Marak. We are so proud to see her take center stage with her culinarily masterpieces, presenting fusions of tribal cuisine. We wish her the very best.… pic.twitter.com/dl99fG6fbH — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 24, 2023

Meghalaya's Nambie Jessica Marak has made her state proud by securing a place in the top 12 of MasterChef India 2023. Hailing from the remote village of Upper Rangsa in the West Khasi Hills, Nambie is not just a talented chef but also a visionary.

She is the brain behind 'Eat Your Kappa', a YouTube channel dedicated to the cuisine and culture of Northeast India, with a focus on the Garo cooking method.

'Eat Your Kappa' features a Garo dish called Kappa, a light yet flavourful dish made with soda, known for its digestive benefits and low calorie count.