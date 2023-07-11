In a tragic incident, one man died after got electrocuted in the Purakhasia border region of West Garo Hills.

During the incident, a pregnant woman was battling for her life in a critical condition present there and got severely injured.

Thirty-year-old Bryan Donseng M Marak and Epsil N Marak were charging their mobile phones in their respective houses and had apparently touched the devices when they were suddenly electrocuted.

The incident reportedly took place in the village of Chengrapara in Purakhasia region under Dalu civil sub-division at approximately 11:30 Sunday morning. Thunder and lightning are said to have occurred in the area around the same time.

While Bryan died from electrocution, Epsil N Marak, who happened to be eight months pregnant, lost consciousness and fell to the floor from the sudden surge in electricity. She has been rushed to Tura for medical treatment and remains critical.

Later in the afternoon, a check of the electrical lines reportedly found two separate transmission lines had collided with one another leading to the power surge and fatality.