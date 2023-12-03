Nambie Jessica Marak, a chef from Meghalaya, has made it to the finals of the eighth season of MasterChef India.

Known as TribalChef, Marak is competing in the finale of one of India's leading cooking reality shows. Suraj Thapa, Mohammed Aashiq, Dr. Rukhsaar Sayeed, Nidhi Sharma, and Harish Closepet are the other contestants who have reached the finals alongside Marak.

Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his joy over the triumph of Tribal chef Nambie Jessica Marak in Masterchef India. In a tweet, Sangma stated that they had honoured the culinary genius and Masterchef India semi-finalist, Nambie Jessica Marak,

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote, "at the Tri Hills Ensemble, we awarded culinary genius & #MasterChefIndia Semi-finalist, #TribalChef Nambie Jessica Marak. We are so proud to see her take center stage with her culinarily masterpieces, presenting fusions of tribal cuisine. We wish her the very best".

Meghalaya's Nambie Jessica Marak has made her state proud by securing a place in the top 12 of MasterChef India 2023. Hailing from the remote village of Upper Rangsa in the West Khasi Hills, Nambie is not just a talented chef but also a visionary.