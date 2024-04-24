MOKSH, alias Mrinal Paul, unveiled the music video for his track "Shillong Se Rajdhani" on April 23, highlighting his roots from Meghalaya. The video portrays MOKSH navigating the streets of Delhi during the day and transforming into a rockstar by night, featuring prominent hip hop artistes from the capital. The audio for the song was released in October 2023 as part of his nine-track project "Almost There."

"Shillong Se Rajdhani" marks five years of MOKSH's musical journey and reflects his aspirations to make a mark nationwide, transcending language and geographical boundaries. Since his debut, MOKSH has been featured on viral posse cuts like the "Northeast Cypher," released two EPs and two mixtapes, and collaborated with artists from across India. Recently, he was also featured in a photo book by Mumbai-based photographer Anurag Banerjee.

In addition to his personal achievements, MOKSH has contributed to community building through MOX (Movement Of Expression), an independent collective organising live events, workshops, and talks centred around music and the industry. MOX also offers support to artists with PR, rollout strategies, and distribution.

Despite his accomplishments, the Shillong-born rapper remains driven, as reflected in his lyrics, indicating a relentless pursuit of success. With a focus on perseverance amidst changing trends and metrics, MOKSH's journey symboliSes a quest for independence and resilience, inspiring others to overcome obstacles and strive for greatness.

For the audio production of "Shillong Se Rajdhani", Mrinal Paul penned the lyrics, Yugi Beats handled the music production, and Yxngsvar managed the mix and master, with studio engineering overseen by Xulfi. On the video front, Vivek Vision served as the director of photography, while Visuals by Royal took charge of editing and colour grading. Parismita Das and Mrinal Paul acted as executive producers under the MOX label.