The Me•gong Festival's much-anticipated opening day faced setbacks due to incessant rain, disrupting the festivities in Garo Hills. This three-day festival, situated at Jengjal Baljek, approximately 30 kilometers from Tura, the capital of West Garo Hills, witnessed an unexpected turn of weather on its inauguration.

This year, the internationally acclaimed sensation Vengaboys is geared up to take center stage at the renowned musical extravaganza, promising to fill the winter air with 'Sha-La-La-La-La' tunes.

Despite the nonstop rainfall on the inaugural day, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh proceeded to inaugurate the festival.