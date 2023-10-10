Through the first-ever Ms Supermom Beauty Pageant, the Fashion Society in Shillong, Meghalaya plans to honour and encourage single moms.

According to reports, the event wants to showcase these outstanding women as individuals who boldly balance job and family while taking on life's obstacles with tenacity and elegance, rather than as people who suffer.

According to reports, the journey started with difficult auditions held two months ago, then they underwent extensive instruction in speaking, catwalk, and personality development under the direction of the prestigious 100 Fold Academy.

Notably, the occasion will feature a traditional dance choreographed by Ribha War Lyngkhoi and the grand finale by choreographers Chris Kurbah and Naphisa Pala, blending traditional and modern elegance.

According to reports, the Ms Supermom winner will also get an attractive designer crown as well as financial awards of $50,000, $30,000, and $25,000 for the top three places, respectively.

Mention must be made of Fashion Society Shillong's embracement of the particular difficulty encountered by single moms in this ground-breaking event, which gives a platform to rekindle their goals and aspirations and inspires them to start a new chapter in their life.

The guitar virtuoso Liza Lyngdoh, a native of Mawkyrwat who is currently mentoring music lovers in Bangalore, will also perform at the occasion.