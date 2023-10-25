Meghalaya’s Nambie Jessica Marak shines in MasterChef India 2023
Meghalaya's Nambie Jessica Marak makes it to the top 12 of MasterChef India 2023. She's the creator of 'Eat Your Kappa', a YouTube channel promoting the cuisine of Northeast India.
- Nambie Jessica Marak from Meghalaya secures a spot in MasterChef India 2023's top 12
- She runs a YouTube channel 'Eat Your Kappa' focusing on Northeast Indian cuisine
- Currently in Mumbai for the show's production, she expressed gratitude for the support received
Meghalaya's Nambie Jessica Marak has made her state proud by securing a place in the top 12 of MasterChef India 2023. Hailing from the remote village of Upper Rangsa in the West Khasi Hills, Nambie is not just a talented chef but also a visionary.
She is the brain behind 'Eat Your Kappa', a YouTube channel dedicated to the cuisine and culture of Northeast India, with a focus on the Garo cooking method.
'Eat Your Kappa' features a Garo dish called Kappa, a light yet flavourful dish made with soda, known for its digestive benefits and low calorie count.
"I'm deeply grateful for your overwhelming support. I feel incredibly blessed. Please understand if I haven't been able to respond to your messages and comments promptly; I'm currently in Mumbai, engrossed in the show's shoot. Your prayers, love, and ongoing support mean the world to me. Follow my journey, and let's continue this incredible bond. Thank you!", wrote Jessica in a Facebook post.
Currently in Mumbai for the show's production, Marak recently expressed her gratitude for the immense support she has received from fans and well-wishers in a Facebook post.
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