Meghalaya's Nambie Jessica Marak has made her state proud by securing a place in the top 12 of MasterChef India 2023. Hailing from the remote village of Upper Rangsa in the West Khasi Hills, Nambie is not just a talented chef but also a visionary.

She is the brain behind 'Eat Your Kappa', a YouTube channel dedicated to the cuisine and culture of Northeast India, with a focus on the Garo cooking method.

'Eat Your Kappa' features a Garo dish called Kappa, a light yet flavourful dish made with soda, known for its digestive benefits and low calorie count.

"I'm deeply grateful for your overwhelming support. I feel incredibly blessed. Please understand if I haven't been able to respond to your messages and comments promptly; I'm currently in Mumbai, engrossed in the show's shoot. Your prayers, love, and ongoing support mean the world to me. Follow my journey, and let's continue this incredible bond. Thank you!", wrote Jessica in a Facebook post.

Currently in Mumbai for the show's production, Marak recently expressed her gratitude for the immense support she has received from fans and well-wishers in a Facebook post.