Ridamaya Passah from Meghalaya will represent India at the Top Model of Universe pageant in Turkey this year. Passah won the title of Mega Miss India – Top Model of the Universe at a ceremony in Guwahati on March 2.

In the 20th Sunsilk Serum Mega Miss Northeast 2024 pageant, Dipti Basumatary from Assam, Monica Konjengbam from Manipur, and Passah emerged as winners, with no runner-up titles. Passah, a BA final year student at Women’s College Shillong, also won The Loft Winter Queen pageant in Shillong.

Mega Entertainment will prepare the winners for the global stage, providing them with a series of training sessions. The winners of the Sunsilk Serum Mega Miss Northeast will be awarded a prize package of Rs. 1,00,000 each, travel opportun

ities, professional representation, brand engagement opportunities, public relations and reputation management. The pageant also awarded several subtitle winners, including Dipsikha Deka from Assam as Sunsilk Serum Miss Shine Queen, Monica Konjengbam from Manipur as Hotel Daaysco Oley Allo Miss Congeniality, Emichwa Daka B Ladia from Meghalaya as Dazller Eterna Miss Glamorous, and Dipti Basumatary from Assam as Butterfly Miss Fashion Icon.