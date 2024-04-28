Anubhuti Kakoty Goswami and Emon Seuj Goswami's 'Melodic Minds' event, organized by Byatikram MASDO, has concluded with resounding success, garnering widespread acclaim and appreciation.

The event, held from April 20th to April 27th, saw an impressive turnout of over 200 participants from diverse backgrounds across various locations in Assam, including Sonari, Moran, Jorhat, and concluding in Guwahati. Dr. Amal Chandra Kataki, Director of the Healthcare Department of Shrimanta Sankardeva University, Dr. Navanil Barua, Senior Neurosurgeon from Guwahati, and Dr. Akhil Ranjan Dutta, Professor at Guwahati University, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honor.

The Music Therapy tour delved into the therapeutic potential of music in promoting mental and emotional well-being. Renowned music therapists Mrs. Anubhuti Goswami led interactive workshops, live performances, and insightful discussions throughout the event.

Dr. Kataki expressed his enthusiasm for organizing more such tours and introducing structured educational courses in Assam to contribute to building a healthier society, buoyed by the excellent response received.

Dr. Akhil Ranjan Dutta, Professor of Political Science at Guwahati University, highlighted the profound impact of music on mental health and overall well-being, stating, "The retreat demonstrated the profound impact that music can have on our mental health and overall well-being. Through this event, we hope to inspire individuals to harness the power of music as a tool for self-expression, healing, and personal growth.”

The event's enthusiastic response underscores the growing recognition of Music Therapy as a transformative approach to healing and personal growth. As the curtains draw on 'Melodic Minds,' its legacy as a catalyst for positive change in the community continues to resonate.