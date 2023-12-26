On Christmas Day, the lead song from the film "Merry Christmas," which stars Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, was made available. The song was released on Tips' Instagram page. It was written and sung by Pritam and performed by Ash King. The movie is scheduled to open on January 12, 2024.

The lead song from "Merry Christmas," which was composed by Pritam, was released on December 25. The song honours the Christmas spirit. The song features vocals by Ash King.

The song was first shared via Tips' Instagram page, with the caption, "The perfect #MerryChristmas song is here. In Cinemas 12th Jan (sic)."

The trailer of the film, released a few days ago, hints at a non-traditional romance filled with suspense, seduction and surprise.

The director of "Merry Christmas," Sriram Raghavan, is well-known for his hit films, including "Badlapur" and "Andhadhun." The film, which stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the key roles, is scheduled for release on January 12, 2024.

Both Hindi and Tamil versions of the movie were filmed, and each version had a separate cast of supporting roles. In the Tamil version, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams play the same parts as in the Hindi version, which stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg are the film's producers.

