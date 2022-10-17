Ever since filmmaker Sajid Khan stepped into 'Bigg Boss 16,' controversy has surrounded the reality program, with numerous women coming out to recount their experiences of abuse at the hands of the filmmaker.

Sherlyn Chopra, an actress, and celebrity is upset with the producers of the reality television show 'Bigg Boss' for including film director Sajid Khan and stated on October 17 that his presence in the show is a slap on the face of all the women who exposed Sajid Khan in the #MeToo controversy in India, back in 2018.

“We all the aggrieved women and all those who oppose sexual exploitation, request Mr @ianuragthakur ji to immediately cancel the broadcast of the show #BigBoss. The presence of #MeToo accused Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss is a slap on the face of us aggrieved ladies! @AmitShah g”, Sherlyn wrote on a Twitter post.

Saloni Chopra in 2018 revealed that Sajid Khan harassed her. She took a job as an assistant director and said that Sajid would call her at weird hours and inquire about her clothes, sex, and other personal matters. She also stated that she witnessed a girl being abused as she was requested to remove her skirt.

She also mentioned Vikas Bahl. Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment by Sherlyn Chopra, Mandana Karimi, and other women. Sherlyn recently said that the director instructed her to grade his d*ck and that she intended to revenge by entering Bigg Boss 16's home.

Earlier reports indicated that Colors had planned to fire Sajid, however, Salman Khan fought on since he had a close relationship with his sister Farah Khan. According to reports, Sajid would have to leave the reality program within a week.