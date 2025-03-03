The team behind the much-anticipated film Metro... In Dino has put an end to speculation regarding another delay in its release. In a recent official statement, T-Series confirmed that the post-production process is progressing as planned and that the film will indeed hit the screens in 2025.

The clarification comes after concerns arose due to the film’s initial postponement from 2024, leading to speculation about a further delay. Reports suggested that director Anurag Basu’s commitments to another project, a romantic film featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, might push Metro... In Dino to 2026. However, T-Series promptly dismissed these claims, stating, "On the contrary to some media reports claiming that Metro In Dino is getting pushed, we confirm the movie is releasing this year in 2025."

A spiritual sequel to Life In A... Metro (2007), Metro... In Dino boasts a stellar ensemble cast, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Known for his intricate storytelling and emotional depth, Anurag Basu is set to explore modern-day urban relationships once again with this highly anticipated drama.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, the film is expected to weave multiple interconnected stories, much like its predecessor. With a blend of poignant narratives and soulful music by Pritam, Metro... In Dino aims to resonate with contemporary audiences navigating love and life in a fast-paced city.