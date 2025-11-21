Mexican beauty queen walks out, gets berated, then conquers Miss Universe 2025

She was called a "dumbhead" on a livestream. She staged a dramatic walkout in her evening gown and heels. But Fatima Bosch wasn't backing down—and on November 21, the 25-year-old Mexican contestant had the last word when she was crowned Miss Universe 2025.

The victory came after days of controversy that nearly derailed Bosch's pageant journey. Early in the competition, Thai pageant director and host Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly lambasted her during a livestream, reportedly over her failure to post promotional content on social media. The incident escalated to the point where security was called, and though Nawat later denied using the term "dumbhead," the damage was done. Bosch responded by walking out mid-pageant, still dressed in her competition attire, making headlines before she even reached the finals.

But the fan-favourite candidate turned the drama into fuel. When the final five took the stage at the IMPACT Arena, Bosch delivered an answer that resonated with judges and viewers alike. Asked how she would use the Miss Universe platform to empower young girls, she said, "Believe in the power of your authenticity. Your dreams matter, your heart matters. Never let anyone make you doubt your worth."

The response aligned perfectly with this year's pageant theme, "The Power of Love," which emphasised global unity and empowerment. It also felt personal—a clear message from someone who'd just weathered public humiliation and emerged stronger.

As outgoing Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark placed the crown on her head, Bosch broke down in tears. Fellow contestants rushed to embrace her in a moment that felt equal parts vindication and celebration. The arena erupted.

Thailand's Praveenar Singh finished as first runner-up, followed by Venezuela's Stephany Abasali in third, the Philippines' Ahtisa Manalo in fourth, and Ivory Coast's Olivia Yacé rounding out the top five.

India's hopes rested on Manika Vishwakarma, who made it to the top 15 after strutting the stage in a white monokini during the swimsuit round. But she couldn't crack the top 12, ending the country's bid for back-to-back wins. India's last Miss Universe title came in 2021 with Harnaaz Sandhu, following victories by Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

For Bosch, the crown is more than a title—it's proof that authenticity, resilience, and refusing to be silenced can take you all the way to the top.