Michael becomes highest-grossing music biopic, surpasses Bohemian Rhapsody

Michael, the biographical film based on the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, has become the highest-grossing music biopic in box-office history after overtaking Bohemian Rhapsody's worldwide earnings.

The film has collected USD 911.9 million globally since its release on April 24, edging past the USD 910.9 million lifetime total achieved by Bohemian Rhapsody. It had previously surpassed Elvis to become the second-highest-grossing music biopic before claiming the top position.

The latest milestone also makes Michael the highest-grossing biographical film in the domestic market. The achievement marks another major success for producer Graham King, who was also behind the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody.

With the film still running in cinemas, it is now approaching the USD 1 billion mark worldwide. If achieved, it would become one of the few films released in 2026 to reach the milestone.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, the film traces Michael Jackson's journey from childhood to global superstardom. The project was developed with the support of members of the Jackson family and focuses on the singer's rise in the music industry.

Jaafar Jackson, nephew of Michael Jackson and son of Jermaine Jackson, portrays the singer in the lead role, while Juliano Krue Valdi plays the younger version of the star. The cast also includes Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier and Mike Myers.

According to the film's official synopsis, Michael presents an "honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated" entertainer. The narrative concludes in 1988 and does not address allegations that emerged later in Jackson's life.

Michael Jackson, often referred to as the "King of Pop", died in 2009 at the age of 50. The film is currently screening in theatres worldwide.