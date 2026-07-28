'Michael' gets streaming release date after billion-dollar box office success

The record-breaking musical biopic Michael, based on the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, is set to make its streaming debut on August 10 following a hugely successful theatrical run.

Released on April 24, the film has grossed more than USD 1 billion worldwide, making it one of the biggest films of 2026 and the highest-grossing musical biopic in history.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael chronicles Jackson's rise from his early years with the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the global success of his Bad tour in the late 1980s.

Jaafar Jackson, the late singer's nephew, stars as Michael Jackson, while Juliano Valdi portrays the younger version of the pop star. Both actors make their feature film debut. Colman Domingo and Nia Long play Jackson's parents, Joe and Katherine.

The film was developed with the support of several members of the Jackson family and revisits the life and career of the singer, who died in 2009 at the age of 50.

Michael opened to USD 97 million in North America and USD 217 million globally during its opening weekend, setting a new record for a musical biopic. It later surpassed the previous box office record for the genre and became Lionsgate's highest-grossing film as well as the studio's first release to cross the USD 1 billion mark.

The film will be available for streaming from August 10.