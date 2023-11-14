An iconic black-and-white leather jacket worn by the legendary Michael Jackson was sold for $306,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) at an auction in London recently.

The late pop star had worn it nearly 40 years ago, in a 1984 Pepsi commercial. The auction took place in London, where fans and collectors gathered together for a piece of music history associated with the King of Pop.

Michael Jackson's jacket was listed by auctioneers Propstore. The auction featured over 200 pieces of music memorabilia connected to other music legends, like an Amy Winehouse hairpiece, George Michael's jacket, David Bowie and Elvis, according to BBC News. There was also a Gibson guitar that belonged to AC/DC’s Angus Young, and a limited edition Yellow Submarine Beatles jukebox. These two went unsold.

Meanwhile, Jackson's 1984 commercial where he wore the jacket became notorious for an incident in which his hair caught fire while filming, leaving him with serious burns. He wasn’t wearing the auctioned jacket at the time. Michael had later said that his pain medication for his injuries was what triggered his addiction to prescribed medication.

While preparing for his concert series titled 'This Is It', Michael Jackson died of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication on June 25, 2009, after suffering from cardiac arrest.

He was born in Gary, Indiana (an industrial suburb in Chicago, Illinois) to a working-class family on August 29, 1958. The son of Joseph Walter "Joe" and Katherine Esther (nee Scruse), he was the seventh of nine children.