Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ moonwalks back into Billboard Hot 100 top 10, marking six decades of hits

Michael Jackson’s timeless magic is lighting up the charts once more. The King of Pop’s iconic hit Thriller has clawed its way back into the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10, landing at No. 10 after the 2025 Halloween season — a fitting comeback for the Halloween anthem of all time.

According to Billboard, the latest feat makes Jackson the first artist ever to score top 10 hits in six different decades — the 1970s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, 2010s, and now the 2020s. Thriller rose from No. 32 to No. 10, pushing Jackson past crooner Andy Williams, who previously held the record with chart-toppers across five decades.

Jackson first moonwalked into the Hot 100’s top 10 in November 1971 with Got to Be There. Over his career, he racked up 30 top 10 hits, including 13 No. 1 singles. His last visit to the upper ranks came posthumously in 2018, when he featured on Drake’s Don’t Matter to Me.

The renewed Thriller craze arrives just as buzz builds around the upcoming biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua. The film, starring Jackson’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson, promises a powerful and intimate look at the pop legend’s life and rise to superstardom.

Originally set for release in October 2025, Michael will now hit theatres on April 24, 2026, as confirmed by Variety. The cast also includes Miles Teller, Larenz Tate, and Laura Harrier, with the film produced by Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain. John Logan penned the script, and David B. Householter serves as executive producer.

Fourteen years after his passing, Jackson’s music continues to defy time — proving that the King of Pop’s reign on the charts is far from over.