Belle, ciao! After starring in the Ranbir Kapoor film Animal, Rashmika Mandanna is currently making waves in the international fashion scene. She appeared on Wednesday at Milan Fashion Week 2024. The actor posted photos of herself attending a fashion show in Milan on Instagram Stories, looking chic in a black suit and matching black boots.



Rashmika donned a long black coat with a black dress during Milan Fashion Week 2024, which takes place from February 20–26. Sharing her picture from a fashion show, she wrote on Instagram Stories, "Milan for a minute." She wrote with another photo of herself posing at the fashion show, tagging her hair and makeup team, "When the girlies do their magic on me..." Rashmika also shared a glimpse of models walking the runway at the fashion show.

Rashmika gained notoriety lately when she claimed to have "escaped death" and shared a picture of her emergency landing on her Mumbai - Hyderabad aircraft on Instagram.



The actor's flight was forced to land because of "a technical glitch and extreme turbulence," according to a recent article by Deccan Chronicle. Rashmika was recently in Mumbai for the taping of her upcoming appearance on the sixth season of star Neha Dhupia's discussion programme No Filter Neha.