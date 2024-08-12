"Life is a climb but the view is great," said a young Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana. Little did she know that her ascent to stardom would lead her to become the youngest Disney Legend ever.

For 90s kids who grew up in the 2000s, Hannah Montana wasn't just a TV show - it was a cultural phenomenon. Miley Cyrus, the girl behind the blonde wig, became an idol to millions. Now, at 31, she's been honoured with Disney's highest accolade, cementing her place in the hearts of fans who've grown up alongside her.

The D23 fan convention in Anaheim, California, erupted in cheers as Cyrus took the stage. The moment was a nostalgic throwback, with country singer Lainey Wilson belting out "The Best of Both Worlds" - a song that defined an era for many millennials.

In her acceptance speech, Cyrus reminisced about her journey from a "little girl in a blonde wig at the mall" to a global superstar. She spoke of her first concert as Hannah Montana, given away for free at a shopping centre, a far cry from the sold-out arenas she now commands.

The singer's journey hasn't been without controversy. She jokingly referenced her rebellious phase, quipping about a "malfunction" between 2013 and 2016. It was during this time that Cyrus shed her Disney image, shocking audiences with provocative performances and pushing boundaries with her music.

But despite the ups and downs, Cyrus remains proud of her Hannah Montana roots. She dedicated her award to the character and her loyal fanbase, acknowledging the role that launched her career and touched so many lives.

From her recent Grammy win for "Flowers" to this latest honour, Cyrus continues to prove that she's got the best of both worlds - the charm of her Disney days and the edge of her mature artistry. For fans who grew up with Hannah Montana, this recognition feels like a collective achievement, a nod to the enduring magic of Disney and the stars it creates.