Miley Cyrus drops first single from 10th studio album, unveils new era as ‘Miley’

Miley Cyrus has released ‘Bass Persuades’, the first single from her upcoming 10th studio album, marking the beginning of a new phase in her music career.

Cyrus announced the release on Instagram alongside the song’s music video, directed by Mert Alas.

‘Bass Persuades’ combines retro-style synthesisers with a dance-pop beat, while its lyrics and visual treatment focus on the growing role of technology and the amount of time people spend glued to screens. The song carries a simple message: switch off the digital distractions, stay present and let the music take over.

The release comes shortly after Cyrus made another noticeable change to her public image. She removed her surname from her social media profiles and began presenting herself simply as ‘Miley’.

The singer has not publicly explained the decision, prompting speculation that the change could be linked to her upcoming album and a broader shift in her career.

Cyrus had previously spoken about tensions within her family following the divorce of her parents in 2022. She said the split led to a period when family members stopped communicating amid divided loyalties.

She later indicated that relations had improved, with her family working to restore communication and move beyond the difficulties.

Reports have since suggested that the removal of her surname is not connected to those family tensions and is instead part of a professional rebranding ahead of her new album.

With ‘Bass Persuades’ now out, Cyrus has offered the first glimpse of what listeners can expect from her 10th studio record.