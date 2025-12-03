Miley Cyrus says “yes” to Maxx Morando after months of ring-watch buzz

Miley Cyrus and longtime partner Maxx Morando are officially engaged, ending months of fan-driven detective work and diamond-spotting.

The rumour mill started spinning earlier this month, but it kicked into high gear when Cyrus hit the Avatar: Fire and Ash world premiere in Los Angeles on December 1. Cameras caught her flashing a noticeably shiny diamond ring on that finger, and fans zoomed in immediately. Once photos of the couple posing together went public, the internet took it from there.

Cyrus and Morando first sparked romance chatter in late 2021 after being seen together backstage during Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in Miami. By spring 2022, paparazzi photos of the pair kissing in West Hollywood confirmed the relationship was more than casual.

Fast-forward to March 2024: the two reportedly moved in together, with a source calling their bond “strong and healthy.” According to the insider, Cyrus has been in a calmer, more grounded chapter of her life. Morando — a musician known for keeping a low profile — has been described as a steady presence who “doesn’t like being in the press,” something friends say has been good for her.

The couple hasn’t just blended their personal lives; they’ve teamed up creatively, too. Morando worked with Cyrus on “Handstand” and “Violet Chemistry” from her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation, and later co-wrote and produced several tracks on her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful.

Cyrus was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth from 2018 until their 2019 divorce.

With the engagement now confirmed, fans can finally retire their magnifying glasses — Cyrus and Morando are headed toward the aisle.