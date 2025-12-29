Miley Cyrus’s Oscar hustle lands her a song in Avatar: Fire and Ash

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has revealed that a casual, proactive approach at industry events led to her writing a song for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Speaking about her process, the 33-year-old said she openly pitched her music to filmmakers at the 2025 Oscars and other high-profile gatherings, a move that paid off when she landed Dream As One for the latest Avatar instalment. The opportunity first took shape at the 2024 D23 Expo, where Cyrus and director James Cameron were honoured as Disney Legends.

“I kind of throw it out there as I always do,” Cyrus said, recalling how she told Cameron to reach out if he ever needed music. At the time, the third film in the planned five-part Avatar franchise was already in development, according to People.

Cyrus said this direct approach has worked before. She credited the same strategy for her Golden Globe-nominated song Beautiful That Way for Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl. “I did the same thing to Jamie Lee Curtis,” she said, adding that those conversations eventually led to both projects.

The singer also revealed that she continued pitching herself at the 2025 Oscars, telling nearly everyone she met that she was available to write music. She said the same offer was made to the creators of Netflix’s Emmy-winning Baby Reindeer.

Explaining her pull towards film music, Cyrus said certain songs become inseparable from the movies they are tied to. She pointed to I Will Always Love You as an example of a track that immediately evokes its cinematic association.

Alongside songwriting, Cyrus continues to appear on screen. Her recent roles include a cameo in Drive-Away Dolls and playing herself in Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently running in theatres.